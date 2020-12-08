*Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,* Margot Robbie listed her Hollywood Heights home.

The 30-year-old put her Los Angeles, Calif., home on the market through realtors Albert Sousa and Michael Collins/Coldwell Banker Realty after purchasing the charming abode in 2018 for $950,000 from screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

The blonde beauty also owns a home in Venice, Calif., which she purchased last year for $5,000,000, and another in Los Angeles, Calif., which she purchased in 2017 for $2,725,000.

Scroll through to see the Suicide Squad star’s Hollywood Hills oasis.