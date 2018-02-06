Maria Menounos Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Family Member

Maria’s precious dog, Baby, has passed away! "RIP Baby,” she wrote on her Instagram. “We spent almost 18 years together. She was my first dog & a dream come true as I dreamed of having her my whole life.”

She wrote about her long desire to have a dog, and the moment she found out the horrible news. “I would borrow friends’ dogs & take them on walks growing up. I came home from working at the Super Bowl to find that @undergaro had to give her safe passage w/out me. She fought until the last moment.” So sad!

The 39-year-old also revealed that her canine suffered from health problems in the past that she miraculously overcame. “This dog inspired me so much with her spirit & her fight. Before her 16th, she had severe pancreatitis & her kidneys were failing. [My husband] Keven spent every day at the vet w/ her on his chest while he worked from his computer. To celebrate we threw her a sweet 16 bday bash!”

She continued, “There’s a hole in my heart. However I really want to shift the tears to celebrate her amazing life & the blessing of almost 18 years with my little angel. I know it’s hard for some to understand bc maybe they haven’t experienced the unconditional love from a dog, but it’s deep & special.”

She concluded the heartfelt message with a special note for her Baby: “Baby I will never forget you my little angel, thank you for the laughs, the kisses (yours were always my favorite), and for fighting to stick around long enough for me to heal from surgery & marry your daddy.”