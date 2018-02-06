‘A Hole In My Heart’
Maria Menounos Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Family Member
‘She got us through the best and worst of times,’ she writes on Instagram.
Maria Menounos has gone through a lot lately, including recovering from brain surgery, and her mother Litsa’s long battle with stage 4 brain cancer. Today, the TV personality received more terrible news, and she took to Instagram to share it. Click through to find out more.
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!