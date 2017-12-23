Staying Upbeat
Maria Menounous Is All Smiles After Leaving Treatment For Her Brain Tumor
Her fiancee Keven Undergaro accompanied her during this difficult time.
Television host Maria Menounous looks to be keeping an upbeat and happy attitude as of late, even though she has been going through a difficult time over the past couple of months due to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor. She was just spotted leaving a treatment center to deal with her condition with a big smile on her face, and was accompanied by her handsome fiancee in the process. Click-through for the uplifting photos.
