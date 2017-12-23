NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Staying Upbeat

Maria Menounous Is All Smiles After Leaving Treatment For Her Brain Tumor

December 23, 2017 15:30PM

Her fiancee Keven Undergaro accompanied her during this difficult time.

Television host Maria Menounous looks to be keeping an upbeat and happy attitude as of late, even though she has been going through a difficult time over the past couple of months due to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor.  She was just spotted leaving a treatment center to deal with her condition with a big smile on her face, and was accompanied by her handsome fiancee in the process.  Click-through for the uplifting photos.

Maria Menounous Is All Smiles After Leaving Treatment For Her Brain Tumor

Back to intro
1/6
Maria was spotted leaving a treatment center with her fiancee Keven Undergaro on Friday in Los Angeles.
She seemed to be in good spirits on her way out, while looking absolutely stunning in a long flowing lavender jacket and gold shoes!
She revealed her brain tumor battle back in July, where she also had to unfortunately step down as one of the hosts for E! News.   To make matters worse, her mother Litsa, is battling stage 4 brain cancer. 
Fortunately for her, after getting an MRI, she found out that her brain tumor is not cancerous, and her prognosis is hopeful after getting it removed.  “For me, I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life,” she said on the Today show, crying.
Here's hoping her treatment went well and it's smooth sailing for her going forward so she can focus on happier things like getting married to Keven!
What are your thoughts on Maria's upbeat attitude, even with what she's going through?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES