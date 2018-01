The 47-year-old made sure all eyes were on her in this skintight outfit. She wore a bright red lace top that revealed plenty of cleavage, and ripped denim jeans. And of course she topped the look off with a pair of sky high black boots and a leather biker jacket!

Bryan matched his leading lady as he also wore a red shirt, but he paired it with a varsity jacket, green cargo pants, and beige sneakers.

A source told Page Six, “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.”

Meanwhile, it's already been a phenomenal 2018 for Mariah, who headlined Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest one year after her less than stellar performance on the same stage. This time, she sounded like the legendary superstar we all know her as, and in most fans eyes, she certainly redeemed herself.