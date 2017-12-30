NEWS
Mariah Carey Will Attend Sound Check For NYE Performance To Avoid Another Disaster

December 30, 2017 10:54AM

The pop diva isn’t taking any chances after 2016’s epic and confusing debacle.

Mariah Carey wants to make sure that her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Special will go on without a hitch, given how last year’s turned out to be a complete disaster.  This time around, she’s pulling out all the stops to ensure for a smooth night, including attending a full sound check and maneuvering her way effortlessly from the stage to where the ball drops!  Click-through for all the details.  

Mariah Carey Will Attend Sound Check For NYE Performance To Avoid Another Disaster

Back to intro
1/6
It was revealed last week that Mariah will be doing round two for the Ryan Seacrest hosted event, as she announced the big news with a tweet that said “take two”.
Her 2016 appearance was riddled with issues, where sound problems plagued her performances, leading her and ABC to place blame on one another for the fiasco. It looks like the situation has died down completely given that she’s been invited back for another try.
This time around, she’s not taking any chances.  Page Six reported that she’ll be doing a full sound check prior to her getting on stage Sunday night, in order to prevent another monstrous meltdown similar to what happened last year.
She’ll be back at the exact same moment as last year, just before the ball drops in Times Square.  Sources are also saying that Mariah will be wheeled in a chair from the stage to where the ball drops, as the distance between the two is a bit dicey.  
Host Jenny McCarthy told Variety that she is pulling for the pop diva come Sunday night, saying "One of the most exciting news stories about New Year’s Eve is giving Mariah Carey that second chance that I think everybody deserves."  Here’s hoping she gets that and more! 
How do you think Mariah will do on her second shot?  Sound off in the comments! 

