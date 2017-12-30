I'm Here
Mariah Carey Will Attend Sound Check For NYE Performance To Avoid Another Disaster
The pop diva isn’t taking any chances after 2016’s epic and confusing debacle.
Mariah Carey wants to make sure that her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Special will go on without a hitch, given how last year’s turned out to be a complete disaster. This time around, she’s pulling out all the stops to ensure for a smooth night, including attending a full sound check and maneuvering her way effortlessly from the stage to where the ball drops! Click-through for all the details.
