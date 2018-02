Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sentencing in the case was scheduled to take place in March. Mark was facing 4 to 7 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal. Back in August, a month and a half before striking the deal, Mark had cut his wrists in what appeared to be a suicide attempt. His lawyer though denied it at the time. After his death, his lawyer, Michael J Proctor, said in a statement: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgement. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."