No Dad Bod!
Mark Wahlberg Impresses Onlookers With His Insane Abs While At The Beach With Wife Rhea Durham
The actor recently said he wants to obtain just 6% body fat.
Now this is a view! Mark Wahlberg showed his very impressive abs off while on vacation with wife Rhea Durham and their four children in Barbados. At 46-years-old, the actor has a physique men half his age would be thrilled with, and his wife of over seven years is quite the looker as well. The couple only had eyes for one another while taking in the scenery for their first trip of 2018.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!