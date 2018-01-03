Mark Wahlberg Impresses Onlookers With His Insane Abs While At The Beach With Wife Rhea Durham

Mark opted for blue patterned swimming trunks, while Rhea went with a blue-and-white bikini top and contrasting black bottoms.

In December, he told Men's Health that for his upcoming movie, Mile 22, his goal is to get down to just 6 percent body fat! Based on how he's looking, he may already have accomplished that feat.

He said about what motivates him to work so hard, “The only way to be the best is to keep working like you got nothing. Keep getting after it, and be more and more aggressive, more and more focused every day. I don’t know. I have more drive and desire now than I ever have.”

And Barbados seems to be the destination of choice for the couple, as they also vacationed there last year.

While the two have been married for nearly a decade now, which is a major feat for any couple, but especially one in Hollywood, Mark admitted the sexy way he keeps the excitement in their marriage. He pretends be a hunky handyman! "[Rhea] just wants me fixing things. I wear a [tank top] around the house and walk around with a hammer or a screwdriver," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Like, I'm gonna fix the door or something, [or] fix the garage."