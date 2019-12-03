Marlon Wayans says he was judged by Bill Cosby. During an interview with Strong Black Lead, the comedian claimed that Bill didn’t like him and his brother Shawn Wayans because of their hit comedy show, The Wayans Brothers.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Marlon Wayans says he was judged by Bill Cosby. During an interview with Strong Black Lead, the comedian claimed that Bill didn’t like him and his brother Shawn Wayans because of their hit comedy show, The Wayans Brothers.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!