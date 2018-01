The 47-year-old let Luciana Barroso take a break from heavy lifting, and carried her large grey purse for her as they arrived at The Greenwich Hotel in New York.

Matt looked dapper in a black overcoat, which he wore over a blue tuxedo. The couple is in town ahead of the premiere for his latest film 12 Strong.

Meanwhile, Matt has been facing a lot of backlash after making what many women perceived to be insensitive comments about the #MeToo movement, in which women open up about situations of sexual misconduct they've been faced with in the past by men in their workplace or elsewhere.

On the Today show, Matt apologized, and said, "I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this. I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry.”

He added that he wants to “be part of that change” and “go along for the ride — but I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while.”