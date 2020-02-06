Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, David, 53, said he hasn't been presented with a reboot idea that works for him. He claimed that none of the ideas pitched for a Friends reunion made sense. “I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories,” he confessed to The Guardian on January 27. “I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”