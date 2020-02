Photo credit: INSTARImages

The singer also wrote the title track to her album Treat Myself based on the experience. “My therapist blew my mind with this: If you go through a really hard patch of anxiety, and you get out of it, you should reward yourself,” Meghan noted. “So my big thing that I’m working on in life right now is treating myself and being good to myself because it’s a very hard thing to do — including taking care of my health and even how I talk about myself.”