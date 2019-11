Photo credit: INSTARImages

Megan continued, "I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that,” she said.