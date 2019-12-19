Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney are reportedly closer than the public is aware of. According to a new report, the British lawyer and the American royal have formed a super close friendship and they frequently get together for “lunches and play dates” with their children. Amal and husband George Clooney were some of the A-list guests at Meghan and Prince Harry‘s wedding in May 2018, and the Oscar winner stood up for Meghan when she received a wave of public scrutiny after joining the royal family.