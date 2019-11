Photo credit: shutterstock

Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the duo's holiday plans on November 13. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”