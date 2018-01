100's of fans lined up to get a glimpse of the Prince and his bride-to-be.

As they arrived to the castle they decided to greet some of the lucky admirers. The couple took their time to talk to the fans, shake their hands, listen to their stories and make some of their days!

But when one little fan asked Meghan for an autograph, she broke royal protocol by signing the paper for her!

“Hi Kaitlin," (with a K) the princess-to-be wrote for 10-year-old Caitlin Clark, before adding a heart and a smiley face.

“I don’t really care,” the 10-year-old told reporters about the misspelling of her name. “My heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous.”

The former actress even posed for selfies with some of the fans!

Normally, those asking for a signature from a royal receive a polite, “No, I can’t.”

Haley Johnston, an artist from Charlotte, N.C., also got a chance to talk to Meghan. “I told her I’m married to a British guy, just like she is going to be, and if she wants any tips about living here, I could give here some," she told reporters. “She thought it was great. She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd,” she said.

One excited fan even gave Meghan a kiss on her hand!