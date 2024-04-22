King Charles Will 'Never Go to Montecito' to Meet With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles' cancer battle is causing royal experts to wonder if Prince Harry will put his pride aside to mend his feud with his father.
The Duke of Sussex visited Charles shortly after he was diagnosed with the condition, and he will see His Majesty in May during his upcoming U.K. appearance.
"Harry is scheduled to speak at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "The Games were founded by Harry when he was still a working royal so pressure isn’t being brought to bear to make him give it up now."
"But even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out," he continued. "Even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties. Whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito."
Aside from his flight to his native nation, Harry recently changed his home base from London to California in his Travelyst paperwork.
"Making the U.S his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye,'' Quinn noted.
OK! previously reported a source shared Harry is focused on spending quality time with His Majesty in May.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
It sounds like Harry will do everything he can to make the most out of his trip.
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.
Although Harry will celebrate the Invictus Games in London, commentators wonder if Meghan Markle will fly to the U.K. with the pair's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, Richard Fitzwilliams believes Harry losing his security lawsuit would stop the Duchess of Sussex from heading to England altogether.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
Harry's personnel will be provided as needed, but he previously said he didn't want to take his family to London without guards.
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” Fitzwilliams said. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” he added. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
