King Charles Will 'Never Go to Montecito' to Meet With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"Harry is scheduled to speak at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," Tom Quinn told an outlet. "The Games were founded by Harry when he was still a working royal so pressure isn’t being brought to bear to make him give it up now."

"But even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out," he continued. "Even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties. Whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito."

Aside from his flight to his native nation, Harry recently changed his home base from London to California in his Travelyst paperwork.

"Making the U.S his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye,'' Quinn noted.