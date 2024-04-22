Prince Harry 'Behaved Like a Spoiled Brat' After Frogmore Cottage Eviction
Prince Harry is adjusting to life outside of the palace gates, but royal experts think the Duke of Sussex is struggling to accept his new normal.
In 2020, Harry fled the U.K. and gave up his HRH status and various privileges to pursue a life in California. Since his dramatic exit, the famous redhead lost his personnel and was kicked out of his royal estate, Frogmore Cottage.
According to biographer Tom Quinn, Harry "behaved like a spoiled brat" after he was asked to leave Frogmore Cottage in 2023.
"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive," Quinn told an outlet. "[Harry] couldn’t see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence."
Quinn later speculated that Harry was triggered by King Charles' decision to remove him from the lavish manor.
"Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce," Quinn explained.
"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious U.K. home," he continued. "For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim."
OK! previously reported the father-of-two recently changed his primary residence to the U.S. in his Travelyst paperwork, and Angela Levin thinks the move is a reflection of Harry's view of his native nation.
"[Harry] filled in the forms last year, but they were only released to the public yesterday," Levin told GB News. "They'd rented Frogmore Cottage from the Queen, but as they were hardly ever there, the Queen had it in her mind that she would put Prince Andrew in there instead because he doesn't need a great huge mansion."
"As he doesn't, that's the end of anybody's worries that he's going to sign a document one day, if the Queen or King is unwell, and actually hand it over to Meghan," she continued. "There would be a fury amongst the population. So that's now gone."
- A 'Heartless' Meghan Markle Should Try 'Reading the Room' After Launching Brand During Royal Cancer Scares
- 'She Had a Diamond Reset': Intense Meghan Markle Fan Speculation Mounts Over New Look to Duchess' Engagement Ring
- Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Cut' Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'The Trust Is Gone'
In the past, Harry hinted at becoming an American citizen, but Levin predicted the duke changing his passport would threaten his ongoing battle for security.
"It will also make it much harder for him to be looked after by the police when he comes over, because if he's not an English citizen, then he definitely won't have number one protection," Levin explained. "Harry has said he can't bring his family over because of that, he doesn't feel safe. But now that's definitely out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Host Emma Webb asked the author if the updated documentation is a "clear sign" that Harry is "finally accepting" his new life in California.
"I don't think so, actually. I think he's so angry with us in the U.K., so angry with his family, it's the sort of remains of Spare where he feels he's just been so badly treated," Levin stated. "And I think it's a nasty thing to do."
"I don't think he'll be happy doing it because he did say many times before, 'London is my home. I love it and it will always be that way,'" she noted. "He's a very sad man and nothing is quite right. And I think it will be something that he feels he has to do, not really wants to do."
Quinn spoke to Daily Mirror.