The Royal Treatment
Meghan Markle Enjoys A Spa-Themed Bridal Shower Two Months Ahead Of Wedding
The former ‘Suits’ actress and Prince Harry are saying ‘I do’ on May 19.
Meghan Markle has just two months to go before she and Harry say “I do,” so the former Suits actress squeezed in a little rest and relaxation with friends this weekend before the big day! Meg and her closest pals enjoyed a laidback get-together at the Soho Farmhouse, where they celebrated the American actress’ bridal shower.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!