NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

meghan markle bridal shower wedding pp View Gallery
The Royal Treatment

Meghan Markle Enjoys A Spa-Themed Bridal Shower Two Months Ahead Of Wedding

March 5, 2018 17:02PM

The former ‘Suits’ actress and Prince Harry are saying ‘I do’ on May 19.

Meghan Markle has just two months to go before she and Harry say “I do,” so the former Suits actress squeezed in a little rest and relaxation with friends this weekend before the big day! Meg and her closest pals enjoyed a laidback get-together at the Soho Farmhouse, where they celebrated the American actress’ bridal shower.

Meghan Markle Enjoys A Spa-Themed Bridal Shower Two Months Ahead Of Wedding

Back to intro
1/6
Meghan invited close friends Misha Nonoo, Violet von Westenholz, and Millie Mackintosh to the spa soiree, a source told Entertainment Tonight.
Kate Middleton, however, did not attend. An insider told Vogue that the Duchess’ busy schedule and her being heavily pregnant are to blame. (Kate is due in April.)
The exclusive club sits on 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside and has several amenities, including outdoor and indoor heated pools, tennis courts, and a spa and sauna.
Meghan and Prince Harry are squeezing in all sorts of last minute preparations ahead of their May 19 wedding. In the coming weeks, Meg, who identifies as Protestant, will be baptized into the Church of England.
Even English pubs are gearing up for the couple’s big day! In honor of Meg and Harry’s wedding, pubs will be allowed to remain open until 1am on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19.
What do you think of Meghan’s bridal shower? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1