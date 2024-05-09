Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Wedding Joke During Surprise Walkabout in London
Prince Harry participated in a surprise walkabout on Wednesday, May 8, where the Duke of Sussex showed off his sense of humor while meeting with fans.
“We love you, Harry," fans chanted as the duke entered St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
While meeting with royal watchers, a woman revealed to Harry that she was in London for her honeymoon.
“You didn’t get married in St Paul’s, though?” Harry, whose parents, Princess Diana and King Charles, tied the knot at the church, jokingly asked.
OK! previously reported neither Meghan Markle nor the royal family attended the ceremony, but members of Diana's family were in attendance.
Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale were seen at St Paul's Cathedral supporting Harry.
- Prince Harry and King Charles Were Only 3 Miles Apart During the Duke's U.K. Trip — But They Failed to Meet
- King Charles Ensured No Royal Could Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games Service by Scheduling Garden Party at the Same Time: Source
- Too 'Destructive' for Royalty: If Left to Roam Free Prince Harry Would 'Bring a Fault Line' to Crown When Prince William Wears It
In a statement, the duke confirmed that he wouldn't spend time with Charles during his U.K. trip.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.
Although Meghan skipped Harry's appearance, the Sussexes will reunite in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harry often discusses his love for the continent and how it played a role in his romance with Meghan, which is why one of the reasons why the West African nation wants to eventually host the gathering.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."