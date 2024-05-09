Prince Harry and King Charles Were Only 3 Miles Apart During the Duke's U.K. Trip — But They Failed to Meet

OK! previously reported Charles was unable to see Harry due to his "full" schedule, and royal expert Katie Nicholl alluded to the Duke of Sussex being saddened by his father's absence.

"He hasn't got many other plans," Nicholl told an outlet. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."

"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she added.