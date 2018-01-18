COUPLES
Meghan Markle Curtsy Princess Pics pp View Gallery
Bow Down!

Meghan Markle Receives Her First Curtsy & Handles It Like A True Princess

January 18, 2018 15:28PM

The American was treated like a royal as Prince Harry looked on.

Meghan Markle may not be married to Prince Harry just yet, but she’s already being treated like a royal! While visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday, the former Suits star was greeted with a curtsy as she arrived, and handled it like a seasoned princess. Click through to see the pic of Meghan and Harry’s visit!

Meghan Markle Receives Her First Curtsy & Handles It Like A True Princess

Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they arrived at the castle. Meghan opted for pants and a messy bun as she did during her last royal appearance with Harry.
The two were overwhelmed with fans who waited all morning for their arrival!
Meghan made sure to greet even the littlest visitor!
Upon arriving, Meghan and Harry were greeted by this woman, who curtsied before Meghan, even though she’s not a royal!
Meghan only just mastered the art of curtsying herself. The American was photographed bowing before the Queen while celebrating Christmas in Sandringham.
Although Megs isn’t accustomed to being curtsied to herself, she handled it like a true pro!
Before heading inside the castle, Harry and Meghan were greeted by two children, also named Harry and Megan, who gave them a traditional Celtic love spoon as a wedding gift.
Too cute!
