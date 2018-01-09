STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

meghan markle pants messy bun prince harry pics pp View Gallery
People's Princess

Meghan Markle Keeps It Casual For 2nd Official Royal Event & Gets Biggest Welcome Yet

January 9, 2018 12:30PM

The American dares to be different in pants and a messy bun.

Meghan Markle attended her second official royal event on Tuesday, where she proved she’s clearly becoming a natural at this whole “royal” thing. The former Suits actress visited Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London, with her fiancé, Prince Harry. Despite the official nature of the event, Meghan kept her look casual in pants and a messy bun — a serious departure from the straight-laced look of her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton! However, Meghan pulled off the look flawlessly, and got her biggest welcome from admirers yet!

Meghan Markle Keeps It Casual For 2nd Official Royal Event & Gets Biggest Welcome Yet

Back to intro
1/8
Meghan was all smiles as she and Harry arrived at the Reprezent Radio station. She kept warm in a Smythe coat and Jigsaw scarf.
While chatting with the Reprezent Radio employees, Meghan turned briefly to give the crowd a wave hello, and they went wild!
Meghan was clearly overwhelmed by how excited people were to see her!
Once inside the station, Meghan and Harry met with young people who attend Reprezent’s training programs, where they “develop useful skills and help progress to further education and employment opportunities,” the Kensington Palace said in a statement via Twitter.
Under her coat, Meg wore a Marks & Spencer sweater and Burberry pants. Although Meg’s future sister-in-law Kate has been spotted in pants before, it’s typically for a sports- or outdoor-related public engagement. Meghan is breaking tradition by wearing pants to an official royal event!
Even Meg’s relaxed updo (aka every American girl’s favorite messy bun) was a serious departure from Kate’s normally sleek and famous soft curls.
Before she left, Meghan greeted crowds outside, who welcomed Harry’s future wife with flowers and drawings.
What do you think of Meghan’s laidback style? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING