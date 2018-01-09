Meghan Markle Keeps It Casual For 2nd Official Royal Event & Gets Biggest Welcome Yet

Meghan Markle attended her second official royal event on Tuesday, where she proved she’s clearly becoming a natural at this whole “royal” thing. The former Suits actress visited Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London, with her fiancé, Prince Harry. Despite the official nature of the event, Meghan kept her look casual in pants and a messy bun — a serious departure from the straight-laced look of her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton! However, Meghan pulled off the look flawlessly, and got her biggest welcome from admirers yet!