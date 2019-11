Photo credit: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her life in the spotlight has affected her as a first-time mom. “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable,” she said fighting back tears . “And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know? As a woman it's really, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed, it’s um…,” she told Tom.