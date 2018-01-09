OK! Exclusive
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
Prince Harry’s fiancé has even won the Queen's approval with her effortless style.
Meghan Markle is trading in acting for fashion! Prince Harry’s fiancé has quickly become one of the most influential fashion icons in England, and according to an OK! insider, it’s only a matter of time before the former Suits star has her own clothing empire!
