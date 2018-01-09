A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire

the Queen has taken notice!” the source told OK! exclusively. “She always looks elegant and it’s just effortless for her.” “Everybody is really impressed by Meghan’s style, and evenhas taken notice!” the source told OK! exclusively. “She always looks elegant and it’s just effortless for her.”

“Everyone wants Meghan to wear their clothes, and she’s excited to use her influence to build a fashion empire. It’s been happening organically and would be illogical not to make something of it,” said the source.

“She’s dabbled in fashion design before, and she’s about to become one of the biggest style icons in the world,” the insider predicted, adding that brands are competing to design her wedding dress!

“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” the source claimed, “and every designer is lining up for the chance to make her wedding dress.”

Meghan has already proven she’s a natural at dressing like a royal, while still maintaining her laid back, California girl style! She even dared to wear pants and keep her hair in a messy bun during her second official royal outing with Harry.