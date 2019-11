Photo credit: Shutterstock

Meghan and Harry were set to make an appearance with his stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. However, the 72-year-old came down with a chest infection and was unable to attend. “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days," a rep for Clarence House said in a statement.