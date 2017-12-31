Time For A Change
'Stop Swearing' & More: Meghan Markle Reveals New Year's Resolutions
The future princess wrote how they were the same each and every year.
Future princess Meghan Markle may have to switch up what her New Year’s resolutions will be as she prepares to marry Prince Harry next May, if she actually decides to finally keep them! In a post she previously wrote last year, Meghan penned some wise words for people who make these resolutions: don’t!
