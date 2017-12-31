'Stop Swearing' & More: Meghan Markle Reveals New Year's Resolutions

now-defunct blog called The Tig, Meghan spoke about her tendency to keep the same resolutions each year. In a post she wrote on hercalled The Tig, Meghan spoke about her tendency to keep the same resolutions each year.

“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” the then 34-year-old wrote on the blog. This was penned by her in January of 2016.

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she continued. “Then there’s the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

“And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

For 2016, she decided on a different approach to the upcoming year, saying "This year, I resolve not to have a resolution. For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher."

became engaged this past November! “My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change," she concluded. Turns out that change happened a short time later when her and Prince Harrythis past November!