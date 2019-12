Photo credit: Shutterstock

Meghan, Harry and Archie are spending the holiday season in Canada on a break from royal duties. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. For security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected," their spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, December 20.