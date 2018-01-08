Classy Couple
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Thank You Cards To Engagement Well Wishers
‘It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated.’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going out of their way to thank fans who wished them well on their engagement! The future bride and groom are sending thank you cards to fans who personally wrote to them, congratulating them on their engagement. Click through to see the thank you cards!
