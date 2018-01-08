COUPLES
Classy Couple

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Thank You Cards To Engagement Well Wishers

January 8, 2018 10:58AM

‘It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going out of their way to thank fans who wished them well on their engagement! The future bride and groom are sending thank you cards to fans who personally wrote to them, congratulating them on their engagement. Click through to see the thank you cards!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Send Thank You Cards To Engagement Well Wishers

Harry and Meghan are sending out these adorable cards, which feature a photo of them taken the day they formally announced their engagement news.
The note inside reads, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection with their forthcoming Wedding.”
“It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated,” the note continued. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”
Typically, Kensington Palace officials do no write cards on behalf of non-royals, but Meghan is continuing to cause the royal family to break tradition. One Instagram account, @harry_meghan_updates, deems this “the Meghan effect.”
The family already broke tradition when they welcomed Meghan into their Sandringham Christmas celebrations with the Queen before she is officially wed to Prince Harry in May. Even Kate Middleton didn’t score that invite when she was engaged to Prince William during Christmas in 2010!
What do you think of Meghan and Harry's thank you cards?

