Meghan Markle couldn’t keep her New Year’s Resolutions, until she met Prince Harry in 2016. The former Suits actress wrote about her personal goals for the New Year in January 2016 on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. Meghan, 38, explained that every year she tried to reach all four goals and never did. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex left “room for magic,” and met her husband not long after.