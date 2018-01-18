Tiers Of ... Cheese?
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Their First Royal Wedding Cake Testing
The engaged pair got an unexpected treat while visiting Wales today.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their first royal wedding cake testing! While visiting Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday, the two were surprised with a congratulatory wedding cake — made entirely out of cheese! The engaged pair were good sports and even sampled the unusual cake. Click through to see the pics!
