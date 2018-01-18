Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Their First Royal Wedding Cake Testing

According to People magazine, Meghan loved the unusual cake idea! “Oh my goodness. How sweet is that?” she said upon seeing the cheese tower, which was topped with a sign that said “Congratulations” in Welsh.

She didn’t hesitate to try a piece either! The mag reported that Meghan tried a mature cheddar and said it was “really delicious.”

Simon Mercer, director of the Snowdonia Cheese Company that provided the cake, said they made the cake specifically for the engaged pair. “It’s to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them,” he explained.

During the visit to the castle, Meghan and Harry attended a Welsh Festival of Culture, where they met with musicians, poets, and leading Welsh sportsmen, the Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Although the couple is rumored to want a banana cake for their May 19th wedding , there could be a cheese tower now that they’ve tried a sample!

During the royal visit, Meg also received her first curtsy ! Despite not being a member of the royal family just yet, Meghan still handled the moment with grace.