Today is Remembrance Day and also Veterans Day in the United States, a day to honour those who have bravely served in the Armed Forces. Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment. It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families. In 2014, The (now) Duchess of Sussex proudly went on @TheUSO tour with the Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, visiting troops in five countries: Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom. During this tour, The Duchess met with service personnel and their families and she was proud to recognise their service to the country. At the time, The Duchess said: “I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us.” #VeteransDay #RemembranceDay