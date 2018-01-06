So Much Drama!
Meghan Markle’s Future Sister-In-Law Arrested For Alleged NYE Assault
Darlene Blount got into a boozy argument with the actress’ brother Thomas.
Meghan Markle’s siblings aren’t making it easy for the former Suits actress to blend into the royal family! Days after her half-sister Samantha Grant slammed Prince Harry for calling his relatives the family Meghan “never had,” Meg’s half-brother Thomas Markle found himself in the news (again) when his fiancé Darlene Blount was arrested for allegedly assaulting him on New Year’s Eve!
