NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

meghan markles future sister law arrested alleged nye assault pp View Gallery
So Much Drama!

Meghan Markle’s Future Sister-In-Law Arrested For Alleged NYE Assault

January 6, 2018 10:34AM

Darlene Blount got into a boozy argument with the actress’ brother Thomas.

Meghan Markle’s siblings aren’t making it easy for the former Suits actress to blend into the royal family! Days after her half-sister Samantha Grant slammed Prince Harry for calling his relatives the family Meghan “never had,” Meg’s half-brother Thomas Markle found himself in the news (again) when his fiancé Darlene Blount was arrested for allegedly assaulting him on New Year’s Eve!

Meghan Markle’s Future Sister-In-Law Arrested For Alleged NYE Assault

Back to intro
1/6
According to reports, Darlene, 37, was arrested just before midnight on New Year’s Eve in Oregon following a drunken argument with Thomas, 51.
Darlene was reportedly arrested for fourth degree assault and spent 32 hours in jail.
Ultimately, prosecutors decided not to charge her.
This same time last year, Thomas himself was arrested for holding a gun to Darlene’s head.
At the time, he said he was “incredibly sorry” for his actions and would be “seeking help” to “be the best person I can be going forward."
Do you think Meghan’s family drama will affect her relationship with the royal family? Do you think Darlene and Thomas will still get an invite to the royal wedding? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
You’ll Never Believe The Wedding Stunt LuAnn de Lesseps’ Pulled At The Last Second...
luann de lesseps wedding demand long