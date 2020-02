Photo credit: Clint Spaulding/Variety/Shutterstock

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” she noted. “This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me because I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely.”