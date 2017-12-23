COUPLES
All About That Ring

Meghan Trainor Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Daryl Sabara!

December 23, 2017 9:42AM

She shared the beautiful moment when he proposed on social media.

Big congratulations are in order for singer Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend Daryl Sabara, who just became engaged last night!  The “All About That Bass” singer shared the beautiful moment on social media when he got down on one knee and she emphatically said yes!  Click-through for all the details.

Meghan Trainor Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Daryl Sabara!

The couple just celebrated their one year anniversary back in July with one another.  They first made their relationship public in October of last year, after being introduced by a mutual friend... actress Chloe-Grace Moretz!
So Daryl wanted to end 2017 on the best note possible, by doing an absolutely beautiful proposal to Meghan that left her ecstatic and beyond happy!
He got down on one knee in front of some festive holiday lights and proposed, where Meghan became very emotional!  She captioned the Instagram photo "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess."
She definitely wanted her fans to get a better look at the big sparkler he got, so she also posted a photo of her rocking her brand new engagement ring with Daryl in the background.  The caption?  "Soulmate."  Awe!
Daryl also shared the engagement video on his Instagram, captioning it with "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor." Congrats to the happy couple!
