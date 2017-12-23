All About That Ring
Meghan Trainor Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Daryl Sabara!
She shared the beautiful moment when he proposed on social media.
Big congratulations are in order for singer Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend Daryl Sabara, who just became engaged last night! The “All About That Bass” singer shared the beautiful moment on social media when he got down on one knee and she emphatically said yes! Click-through for all the details.
