“She wants a good guy and a stable family life,” an insider told Us Weekly.



Michelle sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on that finger at the Golden Globes.

While the actress and her man have been spotted out on vacation together in places like Rome and the Bahamas, they've never made an official public appearance together.

Michelle brought #MeToo creator Tarana Burke as her date to the Globes instead of her fiancé.

But the source stressed to Us that the two are as close as ever. They were most recently seen at the beach with Michelle's 12-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger, Matilda.

Following Heath's tragic death in 2008, friends tell Us it took a while for Michelle to date again. “Michelle was totally focused on giving Matilda the best upbringing possible,” they said. Another insider added, “It took her a long time to get over Heath.”