Mila covered up in an oversized black sweater and paired the look with skinny jeans. Wyatt opted for a more colorful look, wearing a multicolored skirt with fringe, which she paired with a white shirt and denim jacket.

While leaving the class, Wyatt bumped into a friend from her class and they chatted as their parents made their way to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, though Mila, 34, is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, her daughter has no clue what she does for a living! She admitted the 3-year-old has yet to learn her mom is a pretty big deal while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I don’t even know how to explain to her what I do for a living so I don’t know when she’s gonna see my movies because none of them are okay. I clearly don’t make movies for children,” she said.