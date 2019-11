Photo credit: shutterstock

According to sources close to the pair, while Miley has been recovering, the singer has been taking some time apart from Cody but the two are still doing well. “Miley and Cody have their separate lives,” the source said. “Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”