Latex No More!

See Miley Cyrus’ Shocking Transformation From Twerk Queen To Grammys Darling

January 29, 2018 11:34AM

The 'Malibu' singer stunned in a Zac Posen gown during a duet with Elton John.

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since she twerked alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. During last night’s 2018 Grammy Awards, the “Malibu” singer debuted a new, sophisticated look and dialed back the dance moves as she performed the song “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. Miley stunned in a demure, fuschia gown that was a far cry from her latex bikini of old! Click through to see Miley’s shocking transformation.

Miley stunned on stage in this fuschia gown as she sang a duet with the legendary Elton, who recently announced he’s retiring from touring — after a three-year world tour.
The gown was designed by Zac Posen, who made sure the star looked like a million dollars on the red carpet!
The elegant ensemble was a far cry from the latex bikini Miley wore on stage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.
Who could forget when the then-20-year-old Miley grinded on a then-35-year-old Robin Thicke during his song “Blurred Lines?”
However, it seems Miley has since traded in latex bikinis for couture gowns.
Before taking to the stage, Miley wore this understated but equally glamorous black velour jumpsuit down the red carpet. She wore minimal makeup and wore her hair in a classic old Hollywood style.
