Latex No More!
See Miley Cyrus’ Shocking Transformation From Twerk Queen To Grammys Darling
The 'Malibu' singer stunned in a Zac Posen gown during a duet with Elton John.
Miley Cyrus has come a long way since she twerked alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. During last night’s 2018 Grammy Awards, the “Malibu” singer debuted a new, sophisticated look and dialed back the dance moves as she performed the song “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. Miley stunned in a demure, fuschia gown that was a far cry from her latex bikini of old! Click through to see Miley’s shocking transformation.
