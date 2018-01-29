See Miley Cyrus’ Shocking Transformation From Twerk Queen To Grammys Darling

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since she twerked alongside Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. During last night’s 2018 Grammy Awards, the “Malibu” singer debuted a new, sophisticated look and dialed back the dance moves as she performed the song “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. Miley stunned in a demure, fuschia gown that was a far cry from her latex bikini of old! Click through to see Miley’s shocking transformation.