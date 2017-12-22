Aw
Mindy Kaling's Staff Surprise Her In The Ultimate Way After She Gives Birth
The actress has really sweet friends, and they brought her the holiday cheer!
Mindy Kaling gave birth to her daughter Katherine on December 15th, so it makes sense that she may not have been able to prepare for Christmas exactly as she may have had in mind. But not to fear, her female staffers came to the rescue, and made sure she had a festive Nora Ephron-themed holiday dinner, which she usually does each year.
