Miranda and Evan wasted no time getting pregnant with their first baby, as it was announced they were expecting only six months after the couple got married in May of 2017.

So there's much to celebrate for them as they headed out for her son Flynn's birthday (who she shares with ex Orlando Bloom).

Miranda looked positively gorgeous while leaving Glow Zone in Los Angeles for Flynn's bday bash, as she rocked her baby bump in a beautiful blue polka-dotted dress and jean jacket. Evan looked casually chic in his blue sweater and jeans combo.

It was a big family celebration for Flynn's birthday, as Evan and Miranda were also joined by her parents Therese and John!

Miranda debuted her baby bump about a month after revealing she was pregnant on Sunday night, where she attended a Golden Globes afterparty in a stunning leopard-printed dress that showed off her fabulous glowing figure. Hopefully this won't be the last we see of Miranda as baby number two will be arriving this year!