Troubled Times
Miranda Lambert Calls Off Wedding While Ex Blake Shelton Gets Sexiest Man Alive Honor
She and boyfriend Anderson East ‘just don’t seem in sync.’
Things aren’t looking too good for country music star Miranda Lambert, 34, and her beau Anderson East, 29. Though the two were “cooling things off” back in May, they seemed to be back on track last week at the CMA Awards. However, as In Touch Weekly reports in their latest issue, the couple has now called their wedding off. Click through for the details!
