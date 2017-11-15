COUPLES
Troubled Times

Miranda Lambert Calls Off Wedding While Ex Blake Shelton Gets Sexiest Man Alive Honor

November 15, 2017 14:11PM

She and boyfriend Anderson East ‘just don’t seem in sync.’

Things aren’t looking too good for country music star Miranda Lambert, 34, and her beau Anderson East, 29. Though the two were “cooling things off” back in May, they seemed to be back on track last week at the CMA Awards. However, as In Touch Weekly reports in their latest issue, the couple has now called their wedding off. Click through for the details!

It’s just been two years since the country crooners have been dating, not too shortly after Miranda’s divorce to Blake Shelton. But they have not been without their share of drama.
The “Tin Man” singer has been more than a little preoccupied with getting back at her ex, who announced his new relationship with Gwen Stefani just barely after their divorce was finalized.
And now it looks like they may not make it to the altar after all. As reported by In Touch, an observer at the CMA Awards noted, “She and Anderson seemed awkward. They just don’t seem in sync.”
The two had been planning their wedding for a while, even amid their busy touring schedules, until they realized something was off.
The source continued, “They haven’t spent a lot of time together and don’t really have time for each other right now.”
The news comes just days after it was announced that People magazine named The Voice judge, whose relationship with Gwen has been thriving, the 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive.”
So while Blake’s star has risen significantly since his breakup with Miranda, she is unfortunately still struggling to maintain her relationship.
Oh, and Blake and Gwen are also planning to expand their family. Blake has already won over the affection of Gwen’s kids with her ex Gavin Rossdale.
Though things may not be ideal between Miranda and Anderson, they are still committed to each other. “They want to do some of their favorite things together-drink wine and cook, go hunting and fishing, ride horses and write songs.”
What do you think about Miranda and Anderson’s engagement being called off? Sound off in the comment section! 

