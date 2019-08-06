Miranda Lambert doesn’t have time for the haters. When a troll made a rude remark about her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, she fired back with a tasty response.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miranda Lambert doesn’t have time for the haters. When a troll made a rude remark about her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, she fired back with a tasty response.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!