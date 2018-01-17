Hi Hater!
NeNe Leakes Turns Her Mugshot Into Marketing Gold After Feuding With Sheree Whitfield Over Criminal Past
The reality star plays no games when it comes to bringing in the checks.
NeNe Leakes always knows how to clap back, and she does it ferociously! The reality star may have given her best comeback yet, after feuding with fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield over her criminal history. A couple of weeks ago, Sheree spoke during a confessional about NeNe and her husband Greg having mugshots, after NeNe stated Sheree’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Jr., who is in jail, was a “con artist.” And here’s how NeNe responded.
NeNe Leakes Turns Her Mugshot Into Marketing Gold After Feuding With Sheree Whitfield Over Criminal Past
4 of 6
5 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!