Photo credit: Amy Duggar Instagram

The boutique owner shared another candid picture after she fell asleep during breastfeeding on November 5. “Pretty poses, makeup and photoshoots are great but it's not real. Life isn't perfect and I don't want the people who follow me to think that! So this is the real me, in real-time living my best life! Hot tea in hand, ice water leaned up against me, half-dressed and completely worn out!” she captioned the moment.