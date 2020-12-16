Making moves. Vanessa and Nick Lachey purchased their new stunning Tarzana, Calif., estate one day after they sold their Encino, Calif., abode on December 3 for $6,662,500. The Lacheys acquired their former home from singer Jenni Rivera for $4.15 million in 2016, but are now ready to start anew.

The Love is Blind co-hosts’ one-of-a-kind mansion will hopefully be move-in ready by the holidays. Their jaw-dropping new abode is sure to get a bit messy with sons Camden, 8, Phoenix, 3, and daughter Brooklyn, 5, running around the seamless indoor-outdoor living retreat. The 98 Degrees frontman, 47, and former Miss Teen USA, 40, bought their new oasis for $5,050,000 from NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Scroll through to see the lovebirds’ new place.