The new Notebook! Vanessa Lachey detailed the adorable way she stays connected to her husband, Nick Lachey, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Love is Blind host, 39, told Us Weekly that she keeps the spark alive with her husband, 46, by writing a note with “lipstick on the mirror” to tell him “’I love you’” or “’Thank you for being all that.’”

“It’s me writing a note on his mirror with lipstick and letting him know I’m thinking of him. We all like to hear it,” she said, detailing the adorable gesture. “We all want to hear it. It’s almost, like, such a cliche to go, well, ‘You know, I love you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but I still want to hear it.’”

The brunette beauty also revealed — in regards to their relationship throughout quarantine — that “this has been a really amazing time for us and a really hard time for us.”

The TV personality was very candid about the “highest highs” and the “lowest lows” the couple have faced during this tough time. However, being home constantly has forced the pair to “communicate better” and has even put some perspective on their relationship.

“I think a lot of it was crutched on the fact that we’re both working,” she said. “So whether he would go on tour or I would go on set there was always a little bit of distance. And so now when you’re forced to be together 24/7 with three little ones, who also, you know, don’t really understand what’s going on. It kind of makes you have to reprioritize. I mean, we’ve been together for 14 years, married for nine and we still put our family first. I need different things now than I did 14 years ago. And he does as well.”

Vanessa and Nick got engaged in November 2010 and tied the knot eight months later. The two share three beautiful children together — son Camden, 7, daughter Brooklyn, 5, and son Phoenix, 3.

Earlier this year, the mom of three told Tamron Hall that "love" and "respect" is the key to their successful marriage.

“It’s the love, it’s the mess, it’s the joy, it’s the tears. It’s everything and the thing — I’m actually going to get choked up thinking about it — is that we both put in work,” she explained. “I love him so much and respect him that when we do argue or we do fight or we do love or we do praise, it’s coming from such a deep core place.”