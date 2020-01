Photo credit: Shutterstock

Nicki and Meek dated for two years before the “Barbie Dreams” announced their split in January 2017. The “Super Bass” rapper spoke candidly about their breakup during an interview with Elle in June 2018 saying, “I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life. And somewhere along the line, I just started second-guessing myself, for whatever reason … as soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.”