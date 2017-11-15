Nicki Minaj Pays Her Brother Jelani A Visit In Prison After His Child Rape Conviction

Although rapper Nicki Minaj has been getting a lot of press for her scandalous Paper Magazine photo shoot, there are other more serious things going on in her life that she’s tending to. One of them happens to be her brother, Jelani Miraj, who was just convicted of child rape and faces 25 years to life in prison. According to reports, the “Super Bass” singer recently paid a visit to her sibling in jail. But she did it not for him, she did it for another family member.