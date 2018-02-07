REALITY TV
Fist Pump

Party’s Here: Nicole ’Snooki’ Polizzi Announces ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Premiere Date!

February 7, 2018 14:07PM

The gang heads down to Miami for more debauchery, madness and fun.

Get ready to fist pump all over again, as the cast of Jersey Shore is back and better than ever! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced the premiere of their upcoming Family Vacation reboot, along with a pretty hilarious clip of what’s to come! Click through for all the details.

Party's Here: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Announces 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Premiere Date!

Watch it live with your friends or set your DVRs, because Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is premiering Thursday (or Jerzday), April 5 on MTV!
The reboot was announced back in November, when the entire cast (minus Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola) made its way down to Miami for another round of debauchery and madness.
The clip features a ton of same-sex “fake” smooshing, reuniting, and Deena Cortese waving to people on the streets of Miami while saying, “We’re your new neighbors!”
The cast has already been living it up while in Miami, going back to their party ways with lap dances, beer bongs and more as a reminder of how much they lived it up when they were at the Jersey Shore house a bunch of years back. 
And this truly looks to be a “family vacation” of sorts, as the group looks to have put any problems they had in the past and are clearly enjoying each other’s company for the reboot!
Are you excited about the Jersey Shore reboot? Sound off in the comments! 

