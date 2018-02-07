Fist Pump
Party’s Here: Nicole ’Snooki’ Polizzi Announces ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Premiere Date!
The gang heads down to Miami for more debauchery, madness and fun.
Get ready to fist pump all over again, as the cast of Jersey Shore is back and better than ever! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced the premiere of their upcoming Family Vacation reboot, along with a pretty hilarious clip of what’s to come! Click through for all the details.
