Party's Here!
These Pics Of The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reuniting For A 'Family Vacation' In Miami Are The Weekend Kickoff You Need
Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio and Ronnie Magro have already started fist pumping.
Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially commenced in Miami! Ronnie Magro and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio were spotted hanging out on the balcony of the Miami Hotel on Friday, where they looked on as their fellow castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese arrived. Click through to see the pics!
These Pics Of The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reuniting For A 'Family Vacation' In Miami Are The Weekend Kickoff You Need
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!