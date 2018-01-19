REALITY TV
Party's Here!

These Pics Of The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reuniting For A 'Family Vacation' In Miami Are The Weekend Kickoff You Need

January 19, 2018 16:53PM

Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio and Ronnie Magro have already started fist pumping.

Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially commenced in Miami! Ronnie Magro and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio were spotted hanging out on the balcony of the Miami Hotel on Friday, where they looked on as their fellow castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese arrived. Click through to see the pics!

Of course, Ronnie and Pauly D already appear to be getting up to no good. The two couldn’t keep it together as they laughed at their castmates’ arrival on the street below.
Snooki wowed in this magenta romper.
Her fellow meatball Deena dressed to match in a pale pink romper.
Jenni, meanwhile, missed the romper memo! The mom of two wore skintight black pants with a camo jacket and lace up, peep toe pumps.
The three ladies headed into the hotel to meet up with their fellow JS crew.
Not spotted was Vinny Guadagnino, but the Staten Island native is definitely in town. He posted this pic of himself yesterday on the plane down to Miami with his old roomies.
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is the only original Jersey Shore cast member not joining the reunion. Even Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is taking part, even though he’ll be arriving a few days late — the Jersey boy pled guilty to tax evasion in a federal court in NJ today, but posted on Instagram just hours later, “Let the Fist Pumping Begin #jsfamilyvacation Here I come !!”
